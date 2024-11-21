Vikas Swarup, Anubhav Sinha and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt to feature at Koshala Lit Fest in Lucknow

The third edition of the Koshala Literature Festival is set to charm Lucknowites and to celebrate art, craft and the best of literature with litterateurs, artistes and historians. Session at the festival last year(File photo)

“We are glad that each year we are only getting better and bigger. Adding nuances to the concept and perspective to create an overall impact on taking Awadhi art and literature on the world stage. There are multiple sessions on a wide range of topics that will help us explore Lucknow’s diversity in all aspects,” says festival founder Prashant Kumar Singh.

The celebrity quotient of the fest this year too is surely higher with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, actor-VJ Shehnaz Treasury, singer-actor Ila Arun, writers Vikas Swarup, Prayaag Akbar, Hindol Sengupta, Purushottam Agarwal and many more expected to leave a mark on the festival.

Music is the high point of the three-day affair with Grammy Award winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt with Salil Mohan Bhatt, Fold Band, qawwali evening with Sabri Brothers among the featured participants.

Also, young poets will take the stage as they will revisit the work of legendary poets.

“We as a team want Lucknowites to encourage us to continue our journey in giving back to the city a small token of thanks. This year, too, we are working towards providing a platform to the city’s youth with Awadh ki Awaaz, an open mic for which we are getting entries from colleges and institutions across the city. We will shortlist the candidates who will get to perform during the fest. The response is unbelievable as we have a huge number to shortlist from,” adds Singh.

The three-day festival will be held at the Sangeet Natak Akademi from November 22, 11am onwards.