Villagers of Himachal’s Chakmoh gram panchayat boycott PRI elections

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 22:32 IST

In a rare development, hundreds of inhabitants of Chakmoh gram panchayat of the Badsar revenue subdivision of the district have decided not to take part in the PRI elections to be held later this month.

They have taken this step in view of the anti-people stance of the successive state governments towards them especially for not constructing a hospital campus in the area. The villagers had donated 15 kanals of land to then chief minister Shanta Kumar in 1980 and a rural ayurvedic dispensary was opened there. At that time Kumar had assured them that the construction work for the hospital would start soon but nothing has been done so far.

However, even after getting the land free of cost from the villagers, no one came forward to take up the work of the construction of a 100-bed hospital here.

Angry villagers on Thursday held a meeting at Chakmoh and showed their anger to the government and decided not to take part in the electioneering process this time as a result all the people who had filed their nomination papers for various posts withdrew from the contest and made the electoral battle empty.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Chakmoh area is dominated by the Brahmin community and its residents are the baridars (partners) in the historical and ancient temple of Baba Balak Nath located at Deotsidh. Moreover, the priests of the temple are also from the Chakmoh village and their annoyance is going to invite wrath to the leaders and activists of all the parties especially the BJP and the Congress.