Home / Cities / Villages to get 24x7 power, roads by 2022: Khattar

Villages to get 24x7 power, roads by 2022: Khattar

Also announced two new grain markets for Siwani and Loharu towns of the district

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday claimed that all villages across the state will get uninterrupted power supply by June 30, 2022.

Addressing a Pragati rally at Bhiwani’s Kairu village, CM Khattar said that his government is committed to providing roof to every state resident in the next five years.

“In the next three years, we would construct 1,000 km roads to connect rural areas. We will also provide safe drinking water to every household by 2022. Our government has ensured that canal water reaches till the end of the tail,” he added.

Compensation for damaged crop announced

Giving relief to farmers, CM Khattar has announced special girdawari to compensate farmers for their damaged crops. “ Our government will provide compensation to all the farmers. Those who had enrolled their crop under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will get compensation from insurance companies and the government will give relief package to the remaining farmers. The previous government had betrayed farmers by giving them cheques of ₹10 to ₹12 per acre for their damaged crop,” he added.

The chief minister also announced two new grain markets for Siwani and Loharu towns of the district.

