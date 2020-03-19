Virus fears see 20% worker absenteeism in Bhosari industries

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:43 IST

Pune: The manufacturing industries in Bhosari Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) see 20 per cent absenteeism of labourers after Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases were reported in the industrial town of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The panic labourers are planning to leave for their hometowns.

Sandip Belsare, president, Pimpri Chinchwad Small Industries Association, said, “Industries here are facing a hard time. It had revived from an economic slowdown only a few months back before the virus fears hit the sector again. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported one of the highest virus positive cases in the country. Though the government gave the ‘work from home’ facility, it cannot be applied in manufacturing industries. We are facing 20 per cent worker absenteeism and the figure is expected to rise if the situation does not improve.”

Belsare said that at least two lakh labourers, mostly hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and rural parts of Maharashtra, are employed in Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial area.

“We tried to convince the workers from going to their hometowns, but they said that their relatives are pressurising them to return. We have provided the labourers with masks, sanitisers and soaps, and have advised them to not come for work if they are unwell. We appealed to them to postpone travel by at least a few weeks, but they were not in a state to listen.”

The official said that the industrial units are yet to receive a total lockdown directive from the government.

Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, said, “The virus pandemic across the globe has affected the industries located in Pimpri-Chinchwad belt, Chakan and Talewade that deal with export and import. Pharmaceutical and electrical engineering units here mostly depend on raw material from Europe and China that are now in the grip of virus. At least 1,000 electrical engineering units in Bhosari E block have been affected by the virus outbreak.”

He said, “The auto component units have been affected because of lack of supply of imported spare parts. These units had already heavily invested to upgrade to BS-VI emission standards and were settling down before the virus spread hit the sector again.”

The automotive industry faced one of the worst slowdowns ever and the transition to BS-VI emission standards on April 1, 2020, forced the units to upgrade its machinery.

BS VI or Bharat Stage VI is the new emission standard that all vehicles in the country will have to adhere to from April 1, 2020. The sale of BS-IV vehicles will also cease from this day. The Supreme Court in its October 24, 2019 ruling stated that no BS-IV vehicle would be sold with effect from April 1, 2020.