Home / Cities / Want to get back to work and serve people, says constable Prabhjot after beating the virus

Want to get back to work and serve people, says constable Prabhjot after beating the virus

Constable Prabjot Singh, gunman of late ACP Anil Kumar Kohli, says he wants to follow in his senior’s footsteps who served the people till the very end.

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 19:12 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Constable Prabhjot Singh.
Constable Prabhjot Singh.(HT PHOTO)
         

For constable Prabhjot Singh, tragedy had struck when he was already fighting another battle. Hospitalised after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the news of his senior, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Anil Kumar Kohli’s death due to the infection came as a rude shock.

Having been attached as a gunman in the ACP’s security detail, Prabhjot had been accompanying him everywhere. “We had been deployed at the vegetable market and used to work there from dawn to dusk until April 8 when ACP Kohli fell ill and had to taken to the hospital. After he tested positive, we were also sent into quarantine,” said Prabhjot Singh.

“Handling the crowd at the vegetable market, especially at a time when people were already in panic due to the curfew, was a daunting task. There was a mad rush to hoard supplies and we had to be on our toes 24/7,” he says.

“There were huge crowds at the mandi everyday. Our ACP had been attending meetings with several officials, traders, and people everyday. We have no idea from where he contracted the virus,” he says, adding that his senior served the people till the very end and he wants to follow in his footsteps and join duty as soon as possible.

Discharged from the Ferozepur civil hospital on Thursday, constable Prabhjot Singh now has to undergo a 14-day home quarantine before he can resume duty.

A diploma holder in electrical engineering Prabhjot Singh had joined the force in 2016. He was posted as a gunman with ACP Kohli, who had succumbed to Covid-19 infections on April 18. Before joining the ACP as his gunman, Prabhjot Singh had served at the Daresi police station.

