Warrants against Azam, kin in birth certificate case

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bareilly A Rampur court here issued warrants against Samajwadi Party lawmaker Mohd Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam after they failed to appear before it on Thursday in connection with a case related to his son’s alleged forged birth certificate.

The court has fixed October 29 for the next hearing in the matter. The warrants were issued by an additional district judge in the case filed by local BJP leader Akash Saxena. “They (Khan and his family) had been issued summons but did not attend today’s hearing after which the court issued the warrants against them,” said Saxena. Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima is Samajwadi Party nominee for Rampur assembly by-poll.

Saxena said that Fatima should either withdraw from the contest on moral ground for resorting to forgery and cheating in the alleged fake birth certificate case or she should be disqualified by the election commission. According to the FIR lodged at Ganj police station of Rampur by Saxena, on January 3, 2019, Azam Khan and his wife allegedly helped their son Abdullah Azam, an MLA from Swar constituency, to obtain two fake birth certificates, one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

He alleged that these certificates were used for getting passport, PAN card and also foreign trips. The FIR was lodged under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:05 IST

In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn't know English
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Blaming Anushka for Kohli's 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
HDIL's Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
'Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,' Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
