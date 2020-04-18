Watch artistes perform live online and donate

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:08 IST

NGO, Muse Foundation, started a musical event on the social media to raise funds for the underprivileged in Thane.

“Live Feeds to Feed Lives is an event with performances by various artistes. We started streaming on Saturday on our Instagram page. As and when artistes are available, we will keep updating,” said Nishant Bangera, 27, founder of Muse Foundation.

Mc Mawali, Avish Sharma, Sahil Khan, Sanish Nair Roshni Thakkar, Saurabh Nimbkar and Pallavi Ishpuniyani are some of the artistes who will be performing live for the online audience.

One can watch the performance on the Instagram page, musefoundationwts.

“Through our event, we will urge viewers to donate and contribute for the stranded migrants and daily wage labourers in Thane. We have distributed ration among more than 1,000 people but there are still many. We are using this online platform to raise funds,” said Bangera, adding that they are distributing ration and essential commodities with help from the Thane collectorate which is helping volunteers reach the needy.

Follow the Instagram page of Muse Foundation, musefoundationwts, and watch Sunday’s (April 19) line-up-- 11am: Sahil Khan; 6pm: Roshni Thakkar; 7:30pm: FuzzCulture (Arsh Sharma); 9pm: Avish Sharma