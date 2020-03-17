WEATHER WOES: Farmers in Haryana protest, seek prompt compensation for crop damage

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:47 IST

Accusing the Haryana government of failure to protect the interests of farmers, hundreds of growers held a protest on Tuesday demanding prompt compensation for crops damaged due to the recent hailstorm and rain.

Protesting under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni), farmers from various districts of the state reached Karnal and took out a protest march from Sector 12 ground to the mini-secretariat.

The slogan-shouting farmers demanded a special girdawari in all districts of the state without any delay. They demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for all affected farmers.

Addressing the protesters, BKU state president Gurnam Singh Charuni said that mustard, wheat and vegetables grown over thousands of acres were damaged due to rain and hailstorm, but the government has not paid any attention to the plight of farmers.

He said the government should also compensate the farmers whose crops are not covered under the crop insurance scheme.

The farmers ended their protest after handing over a memorandum to Karnal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Narender Pal Malik.