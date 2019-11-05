Wedding firm fined for not finding suitable NRI bride

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:44 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal forum has fined a wedding firm for failing to find a suitable overseas bride for a Mohali-based man.

Finding the Wedding Wish Private Limited “deficient in rendering proper service”, the forum gave them direction to refund ₹57,500 with 9% interest and pay ₹15,500 as compensation to a couple based in Mohali.

Ravi Inder Singh, advocate for the complainant, said Wedding Wish Pvt Ltd had assured Jagmohan Singh and his wife to find a suitable match from Canada or America for their son.

Singh relying on the assurances paid ₹30,000 and ₹27,500 to the wedding firm in two instalments.

The complainants said the firm had assured that they could check the profile on their internet website and on the side, the firm will inform them telephonically from time to time about the matches interested in the profile for their son. The membership was valid for one year and the wedding firm was to provide 21 profiles to the complainants.

The order states that the complainants requested the wedding firm to provide the match from Canada or America but the firm started sending certain profiles that were not satisfactory to the complainants. The parents of the groom sent a number of e-mails to the firm but failed to get any satisfactory reply, the order adds.

Complainants alleged that the firm did not take any effective step to arrange any meeting with the interested party selected by the complainants out of the profiles forwarded after which the complainants served a legal notice upon the firm to refund the amount.

The forum observed, “The opposite parties have miserably failed in their professional services by not providing a suitable match for the son of the complainant.”

It said, “The firm has not only failed to arrange the meetings of the complainants with the interested parties whose profiles were selected by the complainants but also failed to provide information to them despite various requests. All these absurd profiles were nothing but a waste of the complainants’ time.”

It directed Wedding Wish Private Limited to refund ₹57,500 to the complainants with interest at 9% per annum, along with ₹10,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment on account of deficiency in service, and ₹5,500 as litigation expenses.

This is not the first case against the firm. Wedding Wish Private Limited were asked to refund ₹80,000 and pay ₹20,000 relief to a mother and daughter from Zirakpur as they failed to provide the services expected.