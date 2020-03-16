Pune wholesale agro market to remain open

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:32 IST

PUNE: To ensure supply of essential commodities in the city, Pune’s wholesale fruit and vegetable market at Gultekdi will remain open in the city.

BJ Deshmukh, Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee’s (APMC) administrator, said, “The state government has ensured that there would be no shortfall of essential commodities in the city and state. Hence, the wholesale market would remain open to supply vegetables, fruits and groceries in the city.”

Deshmukh said that it would also help farmers to supply their produce in the market. The arrival of agriculture produce at the wholesale market is normal, he said.

The owner of Aaryan vegetables store located at Sahakarnagar said, “The demand for vegetables and fruits has increased in the last two days with doctors and medical experts suggesting its consumption to boost immunity against Covid-19 infection.”

Rahim Shaikh, a fruit vendor at Market Yard, said, “Most of the customers are purchasing grapes, oranges, watermelons and guavas.”

An APMC official said, “We are also spreading awareness and distributing pamphlets about coronavirus among vendors and potters.”