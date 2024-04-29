"Why is BJP, NCW silent on Prajwal Revanna's case?" asks Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing controversy over the alleged "obscene videos" case linked to JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar raised questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance with the JD(S). "Why is BJP, NCW silent on Prajwal?" asks Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Hebbalkar criticised the BJP leadership for their silence on the matter, questioning the party's commitment to women's safety and decency in politics.

"Our CM has formed an SIT but I just want to know the stand of the BJP. Where is NCW chief Rekha Sharma? Where is JP Nadda, and why is he not saying anything? I want to know if the BJP will remain in alliance with JD(S) or not after this," said Hebbalkar while talking to ANI.

Hebbalkar claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra, and other senior BJP leaders were aware of the controversial videos prior to the alliance with JD(S).

"Such an incident has never taken place in our country and the world. Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) MP from Hassan. Union HM Amit Shah, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra knew about such CDs and videos as BJP leader Devarajegowda wrote a letter to BY Vijayendra and also spoke with him. When Amit Shah came to Mysuru, BJP leaders Preetham Gowda and AT Ramaswamy insisted not to form an alliance with JD(S)," said Hebbalkar.

Despite these warnings, Hebbalkar claims that the BJP leadership, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proceeded with forming the alliance with JD(S).

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. A FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, his father and JD (S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case.

The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely to her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call.

"My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant said.Earlier, on April 25, the chairperson of the state women's panel requested CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media.

After the request, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed on April 28 that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district.

The BJP on Sunday distanced itself from sitting Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, amid the controversy around his purported sleaze tapes.

S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of the BJP's state unit, said, "We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna."

While the BJP is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state in alliance with the JD(S), Revanna is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan and is pitted against the Congress' Shreyas Patel. (ANI)