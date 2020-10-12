e-paper
Home / Cities / Wife ends life a day after 35-year-old Amritsar jeweller commits suicide over blackmail by woman SI

Wife ends life a day after 35-year-old Amritsar jeweller commits suicide over blackmail by woman SI

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 33-year-old woman, whose jeweller husband died allegedly by committing suicide a day before, ended her life by hanging herself from the railing of the rooftop of her house at Nawan Pind village in Amritsar on Sunday.

The jeweller (35), who hanged himself from a ceiling fan in a hotel room at Mehta Road in Amritsar city, had left a suicide note blaming Sandeep Kaur, a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI), for driving him to taking the extreme step.

The jeweller claimed in the suicide note that he was being blackmailed and threatened by the SI, also a resident of Navan Pind and posted at the Mehta police station.

His suicide note read, “Sandeep had taken Rs 17-18 lakh from me and was demanding more. She threatened to kill me through her friends if I failed to pay the money. There are screenshots of messages in my phone that will make it clear that she was pressurising me to kill Baljit Singh, her former friend. She also tried to pressurise me to kill one Navdeep Sandhu and his wife. Navdeep was living with Mandeep by promising to marry her.”

The jeweller’s father said justice would be done only if the SI, who was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code, was hanged to death.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the accused SI was at large and they are searching for her.

Proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) at the Jandiala police station over the death of the woman.

