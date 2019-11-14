Wild animal that killed boy in Dhaurahra was a leopard: DFO

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:04 IST

A senior forest official on Tuesday confirmed that “the wild animal which had killed a seven- year-boy Manoj in Dhaurahra on Tuesday turned out to be a leopard”.

“Analysis of pugmarks lifted from the spot confirmed the presence of a leopard in the area,” divisional forest officer (DFO), buffer zone, Dr Anil Kumar Patel said.

“Cameras have been installed in the area and a cage has been set up to capture the big cat,” he said.

“Villagers have been advised to remain alert while forest teams had been deployed to keep watch on the movement of the big cat,” he said.

The animal had attacked the seven-year-old boy in Dhaurahra range right in front of his mother on Tuesday evening and dragged him inside a cane field. Later, his body was recovered. Earlier, the wild animal was suspected to be a wolf.

However, when Wildlife Trust of India experts inspected the area on Thursday and collected the pugmarks, the presence of a leopard was established, the forest official explained.