Will have to save rivers from pollution: Governor

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:34 IST

After cleaning Narmada as CM, Modi has now resolved to make Ganga clean as PM, Patel said

VARANASI Appealing to people to plant more trees and come forward for Ganga cleaning, governor Anandiben Patel said that the rivers will have to be saved from getting polluted.

She was speaking in Ballia after flagging off the Ganga Yatra. Ganga Rath, which is covering cities and towns along the Ganga by road, has onboard Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, UP minister Suryapratap Shahi and urban development minister Girish Yadav, while union skill development minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and UP Jal Shakti Mantri Mahendra Singh left by boats as part of the yatra.

Speaking at the launch, the governor said, “Ballia is the land of revolutionaries. It is always a matter of great joy to come here. The people settled along the Ganga are lucky. There is only one river in our Gujarat, but there are many rivers here (in UP). It is a great fortune.”

“To save human life, these rivers will have to be saved from being polluted. Think, we take drinking water from the river and dump dirt into the river. Along the river, people fed chemicals into fertile land and allowed chemical charged water to flow into the river. As a result, several serious diseases spread and erosion of fertile land began,” governor said.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a step forward to save rivers. As chief minister of Gujarat, he had installed sewage treatment plants to ensure that waste water from factories is treated at STPs and falls into the river only after getting treated. As a result River Narmada became clean. Now as prime minister, PM Modi has taken a resolution to clean the Ganga.

She appealed to people to plant more trees to clean the air. Keeping surroundings clean will benefit you. It will act as a preventive measure against diseases.

Union skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey appealed to people to come forward and join the campaign to clean the Ganga. Recalling the slogan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Mujhe Maa Ganga Ne Bulaya hai” (in 2014), Pandey said that the same is coming true in Modi part-II (second term).

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said that the Ganga passes through different states. India is the only county which treats the river as its mother. There is no religion of the rivers. Ganga is of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and people of every religion. This is duty of all of us to clean the Ganga.

Moreover all preparations for Ganga Yatra have been completed in Varanasi. The Yatra will enter teh city on Tuesday.