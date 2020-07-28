e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Will look into problems pertaining to Eid festivities, says Maharashtra CM

Will look into problems pertaining to Eid festivities, says Maharashtra CM

Former minister Baba Siddique said that though the community has no issues over buying goats online, the trucks and tempos transporting them are not allowed to enter the city.

mumbai Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:52 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the state via video conferencing in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the state via video conferencing in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)
         

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, home minister Anil Deshmukh and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, assured to look into the complaints from members of the Muslim community over the transportation of goats for the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri-Eid) festival, which will be celebrated on August 1.

Former minister Baba Siddique said that though the community has no issues over buying goats online, the trucks and tempos transporting them are not allowed to enter the city. “The Motor Vehicle Act allows transportation of a certain number of animals depending upon the vehicle’s size,” said Siddique, who attended the meet along with his son and legislator Zeeshan.

The meeting was held hours after NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked senior ministers to discuss the issue with CM. Some days ago, the state government had issued guidelines over the celebrations.

Pawar earlier held a meeting with leaders from the ruling parties, along with Muslim community leaders, on the issue. Sanjay Kumar, director general of police Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve, civic commissioner IS Chahal and other senior officials were also present for the meeting.

The state has allowed buying animals online or over phone to avoid crowding. It has further suggested of a ‘symbolic qurbani’ or sacrifice.of animals. Unhappy with the rules, Muslim leaders on Monday met the NCP chief.

“There is nothing called “symbolic qurbani [sacrifice]” in Islam and the community should be allowed to follow the practice. Those who have bought animals online should also be allowed to transport them as around 300 trucks carrying animals have been stopped at various borders across the state,” Congress legislator Amin Patel said.

“The NCP chief also said that animals should be allowed to be transported as they have been bought following the guidelines,” said a leader, who did not wish to be named.

tags
top news
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In