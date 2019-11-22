Will speed up execution of ongoing development projects, says Murlidhar Mohol

cities

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Murlidhar Mohol became the new mayor of Pune on Friday winning the Pune mayoral elections. He speaks to Steffy Thevar about the development plans for the city.

Your initial reaction as Pune’s new mayor...

Under the leadership of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, BJP state president and MLA from Kothrud, and other city and state BJP leaders, I have been elected as a mayor. I would like to thank the councilors for electing me. I will work to speed up the execution of development projects in the city.

Your alliance partner, Shiv Sena, have changed their stance today and chose not to support you, what is your reaction?

Only they can answer this question.

There are many challenges for the city like half-done projects be it 24*7 water project or the inner ring road. How are you planning to execute them?

We will work to fulfil all the promises as mentioned in the civic election manifesto before elections three years ago. Most of the development work including the metro work is in progress and 24*7 water project and riverfront development project will commence soon. We are also striving to start the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) medical college and we will work to complete this project in two years.

HCMTR, (High Capacity Mass Transit Route) is facing opposing from residents and activists, how will you get it started?

HCMTR or the inner ring road project comes under the jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), while in PMC land acquisition process and fixing of alinement have already been initiated. This project will ease traffic in the city and so we will make sure to speed up the pace of the project.

Do you intend to introduce any new projects?

As of now our focus is to complete the projects which we have promised. As a mayor, I will try and be more accessible and communicate more with the residents and increase people’s participation in the city’s development.