Will welcome Rahul if he brings Haryana’s SYL share from Punjab, says Ambala City MLA

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 01:28 IST

Commenting on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming farmer rallies in the state, the Ambala City MLA, Aseem Goyal, has said that Gandhi will be welcome if he brings along Haryana’s SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link) water share from Punjab.

“If Rahul (also) brings back the lands of state’s farmers from Robert Vadra who had seized them illegally, I will welcome him with garlands. Even the Supreme Court has ruled on SYL, but Rahul is only trying to mislead the farmers by opposing farm laws,” he added.

Reiterating the statements of his counterpart in Ambala Cantonment and those of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, Goyal said, “He (Rahul) won’t be allowed to enter the state at any cost if he intends to disturb the law and order situation here.”

Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain, in turn, hit out at Goyal, saying, “Aseem Goyal is no one to dictate anybody on entry in the state. If the comment or order comes from the chief minister, the home minister or some senior official, it is a separate issue, but Goyal is just an MLA and is not liable to decide on this.”

Former Congress president and current MP, Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to begin his two-day tractor rally in Haryana on October 6, entering from the Devigarh border at around 10am, to protest against the recently-passed farm laws.