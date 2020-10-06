e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Will welcome Rahul if he brings Haryana’s SYL share from Punjab, says Ambala City MLA

Will welcome Rahul if he brings Haryana’s SYL share from Punjab, says Ambala City MLA

Former Congress president and current MP, Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to begin his two-day tractor rally in Haryana on October 6

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 01:28 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Ambala City MLA Aseem Goyal has said Rahul Gandhi won’t be allowed to enter the state at any cost if he intends to disturb the law and order situation here.
Ambala City MLA Aseem Goyal has said Rahul Gandhi won’t be allowed to enter the state at any cost if he intends to disturb the law and order situation here. (HT PHOTO)
         

Commenting on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming farmer rallies in the state, the Ambala City MLA, Aseem Goyal, has said that Gandhi will be welcome if he brings along Haryana’s SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link) water share from Punjab.

“If Rahul (also) brings back the lands of state’s farmers from Robert Vadra who had seized them illegally, I will welcome him with garlands. Even the Supreme Court has ruled on SYL, but Rahul is only trying to mislead the farmers by opposing farm laws,” he added.

Reiterating the statements of his counterpart in Ambala Cantonment and those of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, Goyal said, “He (Rahul) won’t be allowed to enter the state at any cost if he intends to disturb the law and order situation here.”

Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain, in turn, hit out at Goyal, saying, “Aseem Goyal is no one to dictate anybody on entry in the state. If the comment or order comes from the chief minister, the home minister or some senior official, it is a separate issue, but Goyal is just an MLA and is not liable to decide on this.”

Former Congress president and current MP, Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to begin his two-day tractor rally in Haryana on October 6, entering from the Devigarh border at around 10am, to protest against the recently-passed farm laws.

top news
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In