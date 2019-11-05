e-paper
Wind improves AQI in major cities of Punjab

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The air quality index (AIR) in major cities of Punjab improved on Tuesday as wind dispersed the smog that had engulfed the state recently in the wake of raging farm fires.

Barring Ludhiana, where the AQI recorded a slight increase from Monday’s 194 to 205, the situation improved in major cities, though the air pollution was still higher than the prescribed limits.

The AQI in Jalandhar fell from Monday’s 298 to 236, in Amritsar from 243 to 227, in Khanna from 198 to 181, in Patiala from 264 to 176 and in Bathinda from 229 to 148.

The relief came with the increase in wind velocity and cloud free sky, due to which smog was dispersed.

However, the smog has already done the damage as the number of patients in eye, chest and cardiology departments has increased.

“A lot of people are coming to hospital with severe breathlessness ,other chest-related problems and irritation in eyes. Children are falling sick due to pollution. Most of the cases are from rural areas, where stubble burning is going on unabated,” said Dr Vishal Chopra, a professor in pulmonary medicine at the Government Rajindra Medical College here.

