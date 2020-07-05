e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / With 14 fresh cases, Mohali’s tally crosses 300-mark

With 14 fresh cases, Mohali’s tally crosses 300-mark

Mohali’s tally now stands at 302, of which 218 have recovered and five have died, leaving 79 active cases.

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

With 14 fresh cases, Mohali’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 300-mark on Sunday morning.

Of the fresh cases, 13 are from Dera Bassi subdivision while one is from Phase-4, Mohali.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all the new cases are contacts of already positive patients. “We have shifted them to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and they are responding well to treatment,” he said.

Mohali’s tally now stands at 302, of which 218 have recovered and five have died, leaving 79 active cases.

top news
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In