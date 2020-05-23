With 40 fresh infections, J&K tally reaches 1489

cities

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:22 IST

Forty more persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 1489.

Officials said that 33 new positive cases were reported in Kashmir division, while seven were tested positive in Jammu division.

“ In the J&K, 40 new positive cases have been reported since our update yesterday (Thursday) – seven from Jammu and 33 from Kashmir,” a government statement said.

So far 20 persons – 18 in Kashmir division and two in Jammu division – have died in J&K of the disease.

In the 10 districts of Kashmir division, fresh cases were reported in all except Ganderbal district, taking the total tally in the division to 1,271.

A jump of 18 cases was recorded in Shopian district, while there were single digit jumps in eight other districts in the Valley.

Of the fresh cases in Kashmir, seven tested positive of the 756 samples tested at CD Hospital, said nodal officer Covid, government medical college, Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan.

In Jammu division, the cases were recorded in Sambha, Rajouri and Poonch districts, taking the tally to 218 there.

“36 more patients have recovered and were discharged from different hospitals - one from Jammu and 35 in Kashmir,” the official statement read.

So far 720 out of the total 1489 people have recovered from the disease, which means a recovery rate of 48 per cent. Of the recovered , 650 are in Kashmir and 70 in Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 603 and 146 in Jammu.

Till date, 1.28 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 32,077 in home quarantine, 73 in hospital quarantine and 25,132 under home surveillance. Besides these, 70,466 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

On Thursday, two corona positive women had died at two Kashmir hospitals, while 59 persons, including 21 police personnel and a doctor, had tested positive for Covid-19.