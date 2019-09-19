Woman, 3-month-old daughter burnt alive for dowry

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:16 IST

A woman and her three-month-old daughter died after they were allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws over demand of dowry in Rampur’s Hajipura area on Wednesday morning, said police.

On the complaint of Mohammad Javed (victim Shabnam’s brother), the police registered a case against the deceased’s husband Mohammad Qasim, her father-in-law Wahid and five other family members – all of whom were absconding.

“A dowry and murder case has been registered. A forensic team has already visited the house of the deceased and taken samples. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” said Ajay Sharma, superintendent of police, Rampur.

The bodies were sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to Javed, the incident occurred around 8am when neighbours noticed fumes coming out of Shabnam’s house.

“They looked inside through the window and found Shabnam’s body lying on the floor and her three-month-old baby Shaheen also with burn marks in a critical condition. They broke the window pane and rushed the girl to the hospital where she died,” he said.

Her three-year-old son Qasim, who was not in the house at the time, however, escaped unscathed.

Javed said his sister was married four years ago and was living in her father’s house after her in-laws forced her for dowry. “They used to torture her and called her at home on Wednesday morning and burnt her along with her daughter,” he alleged.

He said Shabnam’s in-laws did not inform about the whereabouts of Shabnam and her daughter.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:16 IST