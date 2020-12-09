Woman allegedly raped, murdered near Sonbhadra village

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:19 IST

VARANASI A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered on the outskirts of a village under the Jugail police station limits in Sonbhadra district on Monday-Tuesday night, her family said, according to the first information report (FIR) filed in the matter. The woman’s body was found on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

A police officer said the victim’s kin filed a complaint alleging that an unidentified person raped the woman. A case was registered against the unidentified person on Wednesday, the police added.

Circle officer, Obra, Bhaskar Verma said, “A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) on the basis of complaint filed by the kin of the deceased. Further investigation is on.”

Superintendent of police Amarendra Prasad Singh confirmed the development and said, “The case is being investigated. It will be worked out soon.”

The assailant would be identified and arrested, he added.

A police officer said that the woman was married but was living with her parents. She went to participate in a marriage ceremony in her village on Monday evening. When she did not return till Tuesday morning, her family launched a search. Her body was found around 300 metres from the village.

The officer said that the family members informed the police. Thereafter, a police team led by circle officer Bhashkar Verma reached the spot and inspected it. There was a mark around the neck, possibly caused by tightening a noose around it. The police officer said that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.