Woman assaults 9-year-old daughter over broken eggs, arrested

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:24 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Panvel police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old beautician for allegedly assaulting her nine-year-old daughter and branding her with a hot tawa after the girl accidentally broke a few eggs. The beautician’s mother filed the complaint stating that the woman would frequently assault the girl over petty reasons.

The family of three lives in Tapal Naka in Panvel at a rented apartment. The girl’s grandmother, who works as a cleaning staff with a hospital, told the police the accused assaulted the girl with a rolling pin and also branded her with a hot tawa which led to several bruises.

In her complaint, the 58-year-old said they had purchased a dozen eggs on Sunday, of which the girl ate three while the rest fell off the kitchen counter after she accidentally knocked it over.

A police officer from Panvel police station said, “The grandmother left for work on Wednesday noon but fearing that the accused would hit her granddaughter over the broken eggs, she returned home early around 4pm. However, the accused had already assaulted the girl and inflicted bruises on her.”

After finding the girl with injuries, the grandmother took her to the hospital where she works. Following treatment, the doctors advised her to inform the police.

“The accused claimed she suffers from depression and has been frustrated due to lockdown. We arrested her last night and we will produce her in the court today [Thursday],” said inspector Shatrugan Mali.

Police said the girl has been treated for her injuries and is at home with her grandmother.

