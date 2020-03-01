e-paper
Woman booked for vandalising hospital property

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:49 IST
Farhan Shaikh
The Vashi police have booked a 35-year-old woman after she vandalised Fortis Hospital’s property as her 65-year-old father died during the treatment.

According to the police, the patient, Balaji Kharatkar, 65, was rushed to the hospital at 5am on Friday. Kharatkar’s condition was critical and he was admitted in the ICU where he died during treatment at 6.40am.

As per the complaint submitted by the hospital authorities, Kharatkar’s daughter Pournima had allegedly threatened and abused the doctors.

“The patient’s attendants were counselled, but they continued to react aversely and damaged medical devices in the ICU complex. Legal proceedings are underway,” said the hospital spokesperson.

“She allegedly broke a computer and damaged the wooden frame,” said a police officer. Pournima was booked for causing damage and criminal intimidation.

