Woman files rape case against husband, his friends

Sep 19, 2019

A woman from east Delhi has filed a police complaint and accused her husband of rape and sexual assault. The woman, in her complaint, also alleged that her husband clicked objectionable pictures and videos of her, blackmailed her and forced her to get physical with two of his friends.

Police said a first information report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 34 (common intention) has been registered and investigations are underway. No arrests were made till Thursday evening.

“We have registered a case on the woman’s complaint and are looking into the allegations,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma.

Police said that the woman in her complaint said that she married the man in 2010. She alleged that her husband often got drunk and used to sexually assault and take indecent pictures and videos of her.

In January, the man allegedly got drunk with his friend and asked her to sleep with them. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to upload her videos and pictures on social media, said a police officer, quoting the woman’s complaint.

“The husband later locked her in a room with his friend, who raped her. The man also invited another friend, who too raped the woman. After the two left, the husband sexually assaulted the woman,” the officer said, quoting her complaint.

Police said they are verifying the allegations.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 20:40 IST