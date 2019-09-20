Woman found hanging, mother alleges harassment

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:25 IST

New Delhi

A 20-year-old woman was found hanging at her west Delhi house on Thursday night. Police said the woman’s mother said she may have killed herself because she was harassed by a man she knew for one-and-a-half years.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the man and police were verifying the allegations, police said.

According to police, the suicide came to light late on Thursday night when the woman’s mother saw her hanging from the ceiling and called police. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

“Preliminary probe revealed the woman was being allegedly harassed by a 21-year-old man . Her mother told us she was friends with a man who had started bothering her. She said she had also asked her daughter to not meet the man but the man kept pursuing her,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma said they have not recovered any suicide note. “We have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the man based on the woman’s mother’s complaint. Allegations made in the complaint are being verified,” Sharma said.

Police said the woman used to live with her mother.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 21:25 IST