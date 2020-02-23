Woman held captive, gang-raped after being given LSD

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:15 IST

ACCUSED HELD Two others at large; arrest brings LSD abuse to fore in Lucknow, say police

LUCKNOW A BBA student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old woman after giving her a dose of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and holding her captive in his rented flat in Chinhat. Two of his friends, also accused in the case, were absconding. The incident exposed the abuse of LSD in the state capital, said police.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused, Gurbaaz Singh, a BBA student of a private university, along with two of his friends outraged her modesty after being given a dose of LSD, said police.

Gurbaaz Singh was arrested after an FIR of gang-rape, holding captive and loot was registered against him and his two friends on Saturday, said SK Singh, inspector, Chinhat police station.

He said the victim, who was preparing for competitive examinations, alleged that she was friends with Gurbaaz for the last few months.

The complainant alleged that Gurbaaz called her at his rented flat in a Chinhat and gave her a dose of LSD stamp. She was allegedly raped by Gurbaaz and his two friends after being held captive.

Gurbaaz was arrested while efforts were on to arrest the other two accused.

He said Gurbaaz had not revealed anything about the source of LSD as it was not easy to get this high value drug in Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. He said the agencies dealing in narcotics and drug substances would be informed about the case.

A senior official of Lucknow Narcotics Control Bureau said LSD was mainly available in liquid form and imported illegally from US, Greece, The Netherlands and Germany. He said LSD stamps were prepared by putting paper stamps in LSD liquid and then drying them.

“One LSD stamp is being sold for Rs 7,000-8,000 in the market,” he stated.

The official said drug abusers stick the LSD stamp between their lips or on their tongue. LSD variants were mostly manufactured at secret labs in Goa and other parts of South India, he added.