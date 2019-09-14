Woman held for trying to extort Rs 40 lakh from man

gurugram

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:42 IST

Police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly demanding ₹40 lakh from a man after threatening to implicate him in a fake rape case. The woman had befriended the man and maintained consensual sexual relations with the intention of extorting money from him later, said police.

The victim, whose identity has been withheld, approached the police for assistance on Friday and the woman was arrested.

The suspect, Shivani Tripathi, of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Sector 39. Police said she got acquainted with the victim, who runs a workshop opposite her PG, about two months ago and got into a relationship.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, said that later, she told the man that she had clicked intimate pictures of them on her phone and threatened to implicate him in a fake rape case if he did not give her ₹40 lakh.

Police said when the man told her that he did not have ₹40 lakh, she asked him to arrange ₹10 lakh. The man filed a police complaint, following which a team of officials from Sadar police station laid a trap.

“The victim was asked to contact her and ask her to settle for ₹1 lakh. A meeting was arranged in Sector 17. The victim was given ₹1 lakh in marked currency and was arrested while accepting the marked notes,” the DCP said.

Police said she confessed to planning the alleged extortion bid and threatening to frame the man in a false case. She had been threatening him for over a week.

She was produced in a district court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. A case was registered against her under section 386 of the IPC at Sadar police station on Saturday, the police said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 20:33 IST