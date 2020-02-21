Woman killed by parents for marrying against their wishes in Delhi

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:09 IST

New Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was killed by her parents and other relatives in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar and her body dumped in a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, for marrying against their wishes, the police said on Friday after arresting six members of her family.

The woman, Sheetal Chaudhary, had done her BEd and had late last year married Ankit Bhati, 27, who was involved in the milk trade.

“They had married in a temple against the wishes of her parents,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said Chaudhary’s family members strangled her to death on January 18 and drove her body to dump it in a canal in Bulandshahr. “The body was recovered from the canal in Aligarh a few days later,” the officer said.

On February 17, Bhati approached the police to complain about his wife’s disappearance. The police registered a kidnapping case and in their probe realised that Chaudhary’s family may have something to do with the murder.

“They were questioned and during sustained interrogation they confessed to the crime. Phone call records also implicated them,” said the officer.

Chaudhary’s parents and four other members of her family were arrested on Thursday, said Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East).