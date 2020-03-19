e-paper
Woman, paramour held for killing her brother

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Raja (26) of Bharthana in Uttar Pradesh.

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:51 IST
The district police on Thursday arrested a woman and her paramour for murdering her bother after he opposed the duo’s relationship.

The accused, identified as Babli Rani of Bhartana in Uttar Pradesh and Chamkaur Singh of Panjgrain village in Faridkot district, had allegedly murdered Sunil on March 14.

Sunil’s body was recovered from a dump near Panjgrain village on Monday morning, after which a case was registered under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Kotkapura Sadar police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjit Singh Dhesi said the police have cracked the blind murder case. During investigation, it was revealed that the man had died of strangulation. “After Sunil discovered that his sister and friend were in a relationship, he opposed the idea. On March 14, during an argument with the two accused, Chamkaur hit Sunil on the head with a hammer and strangulated him to death. They kept the body in their house for a day and later left it near a dump on the roadside on the night of March 15 to make it look like an accident,” he said.

“Chamkaur and Sunil were friends and use to work at a dhaba together. Chamkaur used to come to Sunil’s residence quite often, and met his sister there,” the SSP added.

