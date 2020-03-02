e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Woman thrashes 6-month-old daughter to death

Woman thrashes 6-month-old daughter to death

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly thrashed her six-month-old daughter to death, after her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi. The incident took place in Rampur village under Jawah police station of Aligarh on Saturday night, said police.

The accused, Pinky (goes by one word name), 25, was arrested on Sunday and sent to 14-day judicial custody, said Naresh Kumar Singh, station in-charge of Jawah police station.

“The woman had an argument with her husband, Rahul Singh, when he refused to buy new clothes for the festival. Infuriated over the argument, Pinky thrashed her infant daughter, Soni, to death,” he said.

Rahul lodged a complaint against his wife. The police, after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, arrested Pinky.

“She was booked for the murder of her six-month-old daughter and sent to jail after being presented before the court in Aligarh,” added Singh.

“The woman pleaded that such disputes were a routine affair and she did not commit the crime intentionally,” said Singh.

Pinky got married to Rahul, a labourer at a local unit in Aligarh, three-and-a-half years back. The couple also has a two-year-old son.

top news
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities