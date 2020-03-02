Woman thrashes 6-month-old daughter to death

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:03 IST

AGRA In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly thrashed her six-month-old daughter to death, after her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi. The incident took place in Rampur village under Jawah police station of Aligarh on Saturday night, said police.

The accused, Pinky (goes by one word name), 25, was arrested on Sunday and sent to 14-day judicial custody, said Naresh Kumar Singh, station in-charge of Jawah police station.

“The woman had an argument with her husband, Rahul Singh, when he refused to buy new clothes for the festival. Infuriated over the argument, Pinky thrashed her infant daughter, Soni, to death,” he said.

Rahul lodged a complaint against his wife. The police, after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, arrested Pinky.

“She was booked for the murder of her six-month-old daughter and sent to jail after being presented before the court in Aligarh,” added Singh.

“The woman pleaded that such disputes were a routine affair and she did not commit the crime intentionally,” said Singh.

Pinky got married to Rahul, a labourer at a local unit in Aligarh, three-and-a-half years back. The couple also has a two-year-old son.