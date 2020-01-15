Women’s safety, cyber fraud Noida top police chief’s to-do list

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:58 IST

After assuming charge, Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police Alok Singh said the police will focus on two main areas that need attention in the district—improving women’s safety and checking cyber crime.

“The district has a population of nearly 4.5 lakh working women who commute to neighbouring districts in Delhi and Gurugram on a daily basis. We will work to ensure the safety of all women, especially the working women of the district. The policing system required for such a task needs to be more sophisticated. For this, we will deploy 400 women police personnel,” Singh told mediapersions on Wednesday.

Of the seven deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) deployed in the district, a woman IPS officer of DCP rank will lead the crime-against-women cell, Singh said, adding that she will be assisted by two assistant commissioners of police (ACP).

The commissioner further said the police will pay special attention to addressing cyber crime in the district. “All officers deployed in the district are domain experts in their respective fields. We will also work on capacity building of police personnel, both, on the investigation front and the forensic front. We wish to develop a major IT (information technology) Hub to deal with cyber crime. Work on this is already underway,” he said.

Singh spoke about the importance of sensitizing people about cyber crimes through awareness campaigns. “To prevent such cases, we need massive awareness and sensitisation of people. The new policing system will be citizen-centric,” he said.

Speaking about improving the public to police ratio in Gautam Budh Nagar, which has an estimated population of nearly 25 lakh people, Singh said nine new IPS officers and 1,600 police personnel will be deployed in the city. At present, the district has 3,869 police personnel—42 inspectors, 459 sub-inspectors, 972 head constables and 2,396 constables.

TACKLING TRAFFIC AND COMPLAINTS AGAINST BUILDERS

The new commissioner of police also addressed the issue of vehicular traffic congestion in the district on his first day. “City’s traffic problems are two-fold. There may be certain infrastructural issues which we will address with help from authorities concerned. But on our part, we will ensure better traffic flow through better management. An IPS-ranked DCP will lead that charge,” he said.

He also said work will be done with various departments to address residents’ issues with developers and builders. “These are not criminal matters; a plan will be made to address these (developers vs buyers) concerns after detailed consideration,” Singh said.