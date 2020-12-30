Work begins on Delhi Metro Phase 4 after 3-year delay

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019

New Delhi:

After a delay of more than three years, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday started construction work on Metro Phase-IV from Haiderpur Badli Mor on the Janakpuri West and R.K Ashram Marg corridor. Work is expected to be completed within 30 months.

“The DMRC commenced work on the 4th phase of construction of the Delhi Metro Project, comprising three corridors covering 61.67 kilometres, at Haiderpur Badli Mor,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

Construction of Phase-IV was delayed due to a tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government over funding.

Piling work at Haiderpur Badli Mor started on Monday in DMRC managing director Mangu Singh’s presence. The contract for the project was awarded last month.

The contract includes construction of 10 stations on the 28.93-km Janakpuri West and RK Ashram Marg corridor, an extension of Magenta line. The stations include Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura. The entire corridor is elevated, said a DMRC official.

“The work involves the design and construction of the elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding line and station buildings from Keshopur to Haiderpur Badli Mor. Work on this corridor is expected to be completed within 30 months from the commencement of work,” he said.

The 28.9km line is an extension of the Magenta Line and will have 22 stations. “Tenders for the remaining stations of this corridor are nearing finalisation. Tenders for civil construction have already been floated for the other planned corridors and two more contracts have already been awarded,” said a DMRC official.

DMRC officials said there will be six intercharge stations on this line. There will be three interchange stations on this line at Peeragarhi (with Green Line), Madhuban Chowk (with Red Line) and Haiderpur Badli Mor (with Yellow Line). “In addition, the entire Janakpuri West – R. K Ahsram Marg corridor will comprise three more interchange stations at Majlis Park (with Pink Line), Azadpur (with Yellow and Pink Lines) and R K Ashram Marg (with Blue Line),” the official said.