e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Work begins on Lonavla-Khopoli tunnel, 8-laning to cut 6 km, 30 minutes

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:51 IST
H T Correspondent
H T Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has undertaken construction of two tunnels, viaducts and eight-laning on the Lonavla-Khopoli section of Mumbai-Pune Expressway which will cut the distance by six kilometres and reduce travel time by at least 30 minutes.

MSRDC Deputy Engineer Chandrashekhar Jadhav said that the additional augmentation plan involves the construction of two tunnels connected through viaducts and two new bridges . “ Once the work is complete, the distance will be cut by six kilometres and road users can save between 25-30 minutes.”

The two tunnels are of 10 km in length. The tunnel starting from Lonavla will end at Khopoli exit offering an alternate road to Borghat road, MSRDC said. The state government has set a target of three years for completion of the work which began a month-and-half ago.

The eight-laning was undertaken due to heavy traffic and recurring landslides in the Khandala Ghat section, especially during the rainy season and heavy downpour due to sudden, unseasonal rains.

The high speed corridor will be managed by the MSRDC for a 30 year period on the basis of Build, Operate and Tranfer (BOT) basis.

top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities