Work begins on Lonavla-Khopoli tunnel, 8-laning to cut 6 km, 30 minutes

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:51 IST

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has undertaken construction of two tunnels, viaducts and eight-laning on the Lonavla-Khopoli section of Mumbai-Pune Expressway which will cut the distance by six kilometres and reduce travel time by at least 30 minutes.

MSRDC Deputy Engineer Chandrashekhar Jadhav said that the additional augmentation plan involves the construction of two tunnels connected through viaducts and two new bridges . “ Once the work is complete, the distance will be cut by six kilometres and road users can save between 25-30 minutes.”

The two tunnels are of 10 km in length. The tunnel starting from Lonavla will end at Khopoli exit offering an alternate road to Borghat road, MSRDC said. The state government has set a target of three years for completion of the work which began a month-and-half ago.

The eight-laning was undertaken due to heavy traffic and recurring landslides in the Khandala Ghat section, especially during the rainy season and heavy downpour due to sudden, unseasonal rains.

The high speed corridor will be managed by the MSRDC for a 30 year period on the basis of Build, Operate and Tranfer (BOT) basis.