Home / Cities / Working in the times of pandemic|‘Can’t give up on responsibilities in trying times’

Working in the times of pandemic|‘Can’t give up on responsibilities in trying times’

Committed to the cause: Chanchal Matta, a social worker at DMCH, says she is taking all precautions while performing duty

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:01 IST
Harvinder Kaur
Harvinder Kaur
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Chanchal Matta
Chanchal Matta(HT Photo)
         

My family is concerned about me going to hospital daily and they want me to apply for a leave until normalcy returns, but I cannot give up on my responsibilities because thing are difficult, says Chancal Matta, an assistant social worker who started her job at a non-governmental organisation (NGO) nine months back.

24-year-old Chanchal has joined CanKids, the NGO that works for childhood cancer care, and is deputed at the paediatrician ward of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The NGO has signed an MoU with DMCH last year.

“The hospital is visited by a huge number of people daily, which is why there is always a risk but I’m taking all necessary precautions like practising social distancing, wearing masks and gloves and using sanitisers,” she said.

A resident of Vishwakarma Town, Chanchal is the only breadwinner of her family. While supporting her grandmother, mother and two siblings, she ensures that all children taking cancer treatment at the hospital receive proper medication and treatment even during the lockdown.

“Currently, 21 children are receiving chemotherapy in the hospital. Many parents do not want to bring their children to the hospital during the curfew, so we are providing them information about medicines on their WhatsApp. For the patients from other cities, we are ensuring that their treatment is not affected in any way,” informs Chanchal.

Chanchal says it is support and motivation by her seniors that make the journey easier.

“This is the time of uncertainty and difficulty. The news of positive cases and deaths due to coronavirus leaves one concerned about their loved ones and working with a positive attitude gets tougher at times, but I have supportive team members,” she says while especially thanking Shruti Kakkar, assistant professor, department of pediatric, for her support.

