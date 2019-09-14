Yamuna e-way mishap: Third victim succumbs, survivors shifted to different hospitals

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:07 IST

Greater Noida

A 20-year-old student, who was severely injured in an accident on Yamuna Expressway on Friday evening, succumbed in a private hospital, taking the death toll in the incident to three.

The deceased was identified as Sai Sharma, a resident of Sahibabad, by the police. Two other injured students were moved to different hospitals in Delhi and Noida on request of their family members on Saturday.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, Station House Officer, Sector Beta II Police station, said that two students of a private university in Noida were killed, while three others were injured severely in the accident that took place on Yamuna Expressway.

The mishap took place around 6.30pm on Friday, almost 2km from Zero Point of the Yamuna Expressway. The car in which the victims were travelling was speeding and crashed into the divider, jumped over the median and then crashed into an oncoming roadways bus, which was on its way to Agra. The car was completely mangled and rescuers had to use cutters to reach the victims.

“Owaisi Chaudhary and Shivani Yadav of Ghaziabad died on the spot. We rushed three other students – Sai Sharma, Aditi Saxena and Shourya Gupta – to a private hospital in Greater Noida. On late Friday night, Sharma succumbed to his injury,” he said.

Upadhyaya said that the students had got the Hyundai i20 car on rent and gone for a drive towards Agra. “They had planned a trip to Agra. However, midway they realised that they were getting late for home and decided to return. They took a U-turn near Mathura and were coming back to Noida when the accident took place,” he said.

Upadhyaya added that Shaurya was driving the car and Aditi was sitting beside, him when the vehicle lost control. “The two sitting on the front seats survived, probably because of the air bags,” he said.

Ajay Gupta, father of Shaurya, said that his son was on a ventilator due to a major neck and head injury. “We rushed to the hospital after getting information about the mishap. We have admitted him to AIIMS for proper medical care. The doctors said he continues to be critical in the intensive care unit,” Gupta said. He said that the family had no idea that he was going on a trip. “He had his internal exams going on. He had left home for college at 7am. In the evening we received information about the accident,” he said.

Aditi’s uncle Milind Kukreja said she is responding to treatment. “She has received some injuries on her head and body and is in trauma. We have shifted her to a local hospital near our house in Noida,” he said.

Police said they are investigating the case but they have not yet received any complaint. The police are also trying to reach the vehicle rental company.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 21:07 IST