Yarn destroyed as fire breaks out in textile factory godown in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:23 IST

A fire broke out at the godown of a textile factory, Ajay Textile, in Sector-39, on Chandigarh Road due to suspected short-circuit.

The incident came to light when the workers arrived for their morning shift.

As many as five fire tenders were pressed into service and it took the firefighters nearly five hours to control the blaze. Fire officer Pawan Kumar said, “The cause of fire is not known yet but prima facie it appears to be due to short-circuit.”

Ajay Kumar, the factory owner, said, “Yarn worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the fire.”

He said that the incident came to light when workers arrived in the factory for the morning shift and spotted smoke billowing from the second floor. In no time the fire spread and the workers escaped the building and called the fire department.

As per the fire department, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.