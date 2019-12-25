e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Young couple found dead in Rewari hotel, police suspect suicide

Young couple found dead in Rewari hotel, police suspect suicide

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2019 11:33 IST
HT Correspondent
A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at a hotel in Rewari on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The couple, identified as Kuldeep and Monika, were both residents of Pehladpur village in Sonepat. The man was married, while the woman was unmarried.

A spokesman for the Rewari police said that the couple’s bodies were recovered from the hotel room around 1am on Wednesday.

Police said it appears the couple took the extreme step because their families were opposed to their marriage.

The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital in Rewari and the post-mortem report is awaited.

