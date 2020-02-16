Youth beaten to death at wedding function, 3 brothers among 4 booked

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:15 IST

A 24-year-old youth was beaten to death allegedly by four persons, including three brothers, following an altercation during a wedding function at Alarh Pindi village in Dinanagar sub-division of Gurdaspur district on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Romi Kumar (24) of Gurha Kalan village in Pathankot district, had gone to attend the marriage function of his friend Savi Kumar’s sister.

The accused are Amrik Kumar, alias Meeka, his brothers Sarbjit Singh, alias Saba and Daljit Kumar, besides Gagandeep, alias Gaggu, all of the same village where the incident took place.

A case was registered at the Dorangla police station against the four under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of Jonny Kumar, the deceased’s brother who accompanied him to the function.

Dinanagar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar on Sunday said the accused attacked the victim after they had a heated exchange of words with the victim over some issue at the house of Savi Kumar’s uncle Sukhwinder.

Romi worked at Heydrabad in Andhra Pradesh and had come home on Saturday morning to attend the marriage of his friend’s sister, Jonny said. His brother came out of Sukhwinder’s house to avoid the clash and he went a few metres away to ease himself but the four followed him and attacked, he added.

The DSP said Romi was rushed to the Gurdaspur civil hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The DSP said all the accused absconding and police teams were sent to o nab them.