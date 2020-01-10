e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Youth fest’s theme: ‘Fit Youth, Fit India’

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW The 23rd Yuva Utsav, based on the theme of ‘Fit Youth, Fit India, will be inaugurated on January 12.

Officials said the mascot of the event, ‘Bandhu’, has been launched. The five-day fest would be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath while the culmination ceremony would be graced by governor Anandiben Patel.

Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, in a press briefing held on Friday, said: “This year’s event is being organised in Lucknow and people from 37 states and UTs will be participating in it.”

“There will be a mini India in Lucknow for five days,” he added.

Mountaineer Arunima Singh, spiritual leader Swami Nikhileshwarananda from Ram Krishna Math, ABVP leader Sunil Ambekar, ‘Waterman’ Rajendra Singh will express their views during the festival, added Meshram.

Meshram said the programme, which is being organised by the department of sports, would see a series of events including folk songs, classical singing, classical dance performances etc. “We have also made arrangements to facilitate youths,” he added.

He said the administration has set up a control room to ensure that all basic amenities are in place. “We have established help desks at the airport and railway station to assist youths coming from different parts of the country.”

