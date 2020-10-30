Youth shot dead over financial dispute in J&K’s Kathua

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 01:18 IST

A 24-year-old was allegedly shot dead by another youth in Kathua town here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 24, of Shiva Nagar in the border town. Kathua SSP Shailendra Kumar Mishra said, “Accused Bhanu Pratap Singh, 22, of Patel Nagar, was arrested and the weapon used for the crime, a .12 bore single barrel gun, was seized.”

“The deceased was an employee of the social welfare department. There was some monetary dispute between the two. The accused has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

Police said that the accused owed Rs 8,000 to the deceased. “On Thursday morning, Kumar went to the accused’s house and demanded the money be returned. The accused went inside the house and came back with a gun. They got into a heated argument and the neighbours heard a gunshot. The accused shot Kumar in his chest from point blank range,” police added.

Kumar was accompanied by one of his friends. The accused then helped Kumar’s friend to shift the victim to the district hospital. The accused reportedly takes drugs and was alone at his house at the time of the incident.