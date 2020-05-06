e-paper
Zirakpur man tests positive, takes Mohali dist's Covid count to 96

Zirakpur man tests positive, takes Mohali dist’s Covid count to 96

The 57-year-old underwent a surgery in Panchkula, during which his sample was tested

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 19:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mohali district's new Covid patient has been sent to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and the society where he lives has been sealed.
Mohali district’s new Covid patient has been sent to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and the society where he lives has been sealed.
         

After a gap of two days, one more person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali, taking the count of total cases to 96. The 57-year-old, a resident of Golden Sand society in Zirakpur, underwent a surgery at Paras Hospital in Panchkula. During surgery, his blood samples were taken by the hospital and he tested positive.

Mohali’s civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, on Tuesday, that the patient has been sent to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. “We have sealed a part of the society, where he lives and are now tracing his contacts,” he said.

As of now, the total positive cases in the district are 96, of which 43 have recovered and 51 are still battling the virus.

Updating the status of quarantined people, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “Up till now, a total of 2,605 people have successfully undergone the quarantine period, while 971 are still in quarantine.”

