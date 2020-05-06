Zirakpur man tests positive, takes Mohali dist’s Covid count to 96

cities

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:16 IST

After a gap of two days, one more person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali, taking the count of total cases to 96. The 57-year-old, a resident of Golden Sand society in Zirakpur, underwent a surgery at Paras Hospital in Panchkula. During surgery, his blood samples were taken by the hospital and he tested positive.

Mohali’s civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, on Tuesday, that the patient has been sent to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. “We have sealed a part of the society, where he lives and are now tracing his contacts,” he said.

As of now, the total positive cases in the district are 96, of which 43 have recovered and 51 are still battling the virus.

Updating the status of quarantined people, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “Up till now, a total of 2,605 people have successfully undergone the quarantine period, while 971 are still in quarantine.”