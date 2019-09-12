Zomato deliveryman run over by crane in Kharar

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:40 IST

A 20-year-old youth from Barnala, who studied in a private varsity here and worked part-time as a Zomato deliveryman, was killed after a crane carrying out construction work at the elevated road on the Kharar-Chandigarh highway hit him late on Tuesday night.

The crane driver and contractor were booked after other Zomato deliverymen staged protest.

The victim has been identified as Keshav Sharma. He was pursuing BSc from a university in Gharuan and was working with the app-based food delivery firm for the past six months.

Keshav was on his way back from Kharar to Mohali after a delivery when the crane hit his bike while taking a U-turn before running over him near the main gate of the Gillco Valley project. He was taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, but doctors declared him brought dead.

He is survived by his parents and a younger sister, said police.

Protesters block highway

Accusing police of delay in registering a first-information report, Zomato delivery boys blocked the national highway at night. On Wednesday morning, too, they first laid siege to the police post at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, demanding a copy of the FIR, and later blocked the highway.

Police post in-charge Nidhan Singh said the FIR could not be registered at night as Keshav’s father, Jagdeep Kumar, was not in a state to record his statement.

According to police, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which is executing the highway project, had rented the crane from Sonasa Integrated Solutions.

“On the statement of victim’s father, we have registered a case against the driver, Baldev Singh, and the crane contractor (who is not named in the FIR),” said Nidhan Singh.

The two have been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kharar (City) police station. While the crane driver fled after the accident, the vehicle has been impounded.

‘Police late to reach spot’

Zomato deliverymen alleged local police took an hour to reach the spot.

“We called on the police control room No. 100, but every time we got connected to Chandigarh,” said Sajan, one of the protesters. After repeated complaints of the PCR number not being responsive, the Mohali police had switched to the emergency number 112, but not many people are aware of this.

“The injured was immediately rushed to hospital after the accident,” claimed police post in-charge Nidhan Singh.

Police have also failed to restrict the movement of traffic on the highway, to facilitate the ongoing construction. According to orders issued by the district administration, vehicles cannot enter the stretch from Khanpur Chowk to Gopal Sweets Chowk and from the Kharar bus stand junction to Khanpur Chowk between 10pm and 6am.

