e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Columns / Covid-19: Life in the time of social distancing

Covid-19: Life in the time of social distancing

These social distancing-compliant circumstances cannot, and have not been able to, mitigate one of the most damaging social consequences of the outbreak: The targeting of Asian Americans, a catch-all description of people from China, where the outbreak started

columns Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:31 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times
A police officer crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square on March 12, 2020, New York, United States.
A police officer crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square on March 12, 2020, New York, United States. (AFP)
         

I work from home. Maryland state, where I live, just on the northern edge of Washington DC, is not under stay-at-home orders that are in force in more than 17 other states, including New York, California and Washington DC — the three states hit the hardest in the United States (US). But all non-essential businesses and activities have been shut down; schools and colleges are closed; restaurants have either switched to take-out or home delivery or closed, and offices are closed.

Both our children are home, one from college and the other from high school, which are both closed until sometime in April. They are grudgingly, but increasingly, reconciled to staying home. But not on vacation; there are no sleepovers, late-night ice-cream hunts or soccer hang-outs.

They stay home, have lunch and dinner with us, talk — argue (fight), if it gets a little crabby around the house — and share in the daily chores, pick up the laundry, take turns unloading the dishwasher and putting out the trash bin.

We are in the suburbs where social distancing is somewhat more convenient than in the high-rises of New York City, the epicentre of the outbreak in the US, or other close-living arrangements, where every trip up or down the elevator can be a health hazard. Someone has to hit the floor-level buttons and you can never be too sure about the infection status of the person before you. A morning run or walk in crowded open spaces such as Central Park can turn out to be dangerous.

But these social distancing-compliant circumstances cannot, and have not been able to, mitigate one of the most damaging social consequences of the outbreak: The targeting of Asian Americans, a catch-all description of people from China, where the outbreak started, and south-east Asian and South Asian countries such as India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

On my morning run the other day, I encountered an elderly Asian-origin man I had seen and nodded to every time we crossed each other in the past months. This time, I ran around him, cutting a six-feet distance from him — as I do with everyone, irrespective of who they are as a part of social distancing. It had felt wrong and, more notably, rude. Rude to him, and all my Asian-American friends and acquaintances, given the hate crimes being reported against them from various parts of the country, and the world, irresponsibly stoked by political leaders.

On another of my daily runs, I saw a familiar Asian American couple, who I had admired for their fitness and habitual courteousness. This time, as I neared them, they went off the sidewalk, stepped over the grassy buffer zone, and were practically on the road as they went around me. I wasn’t sure if they were avoiding me as a possible contaminant — an Asian man (Indian, actually) — or to save me the embarrassment of going around them. Either way, it felt extremely wrong and disconcerting.

yashwant.raj@hindustantimes.com

The views expressed are personal

top news
Govt data shows 149 cases in 24 hrs, Covid-19 count hits 873 in India
Govt data shows 149 cases in 24 hrs, Covid-19 count hits 873 in India
Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai amid Covid-19 lockdown
Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai amid Covid-19 lockdown
India readies for Stage 3 transmission as Covid-19 cases cross 800
India readies for Stage 3 transmission as Covid-19 cases cross 800
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Facebook Live is getting new features as user activity surges
Facebook Live is getting new features as user activity surges
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Two Indian refiners declare force majeure as demand for fuel dips amid lock down
Two Indian refiners declare force majeure as demand for fuel dips amid lock down
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion