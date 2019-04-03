Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sikar Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati, who in 2014 defeated Congress’s Pratap Singh Jat by more than two lakh votes has been re-fielded by the BJP.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 03, 2019 14:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Election Commission official showing a Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.(HT file photo)

The Bharatiya Janata party has decided to field a spiritual guru from Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, one of Rajasthan’s 25 parliamentary seats.

Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati, who in 2014 defeated Congress’s Pratap Singh Jat by more than two lakh votes has been re-fielded by the BJP.

The Congress has shown trust on Subhash Maharia, an ex-MP.

The Constituency comprises seven assembly segments -- Danta Ramgarh, Sikar, Khandela, Chomu, Neem ka Thana, Lachchmangarh, Dhod, Sri Madhopur

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Sikar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Sikar

Polling date: May 6

Sitting MP, party: Sumedhanand Saraswati, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 239,196

Runner up name, party: Pratap Singh Jat, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,067,462

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60%

Number of women voters in 2014: 510,068

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 831

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 14:11 IST

