Lok Sabha elections 2019: Opposition alliance will aim to retain Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana constituency

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Tabassum Hasan is the sitting member of Parliament from Kairana parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Tabassum Hasan won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat as the opposition’s common candidate against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a by-election held on May 28. Tabassum defeated BJP candidate Mriganka Singh, whose father Hukum Dev Singh had held the seat before his death in February 2018.

Tabassum fought as the Bahujan Samal Party (BSP) candidate after her husband Munawwar Hasan’s death in an accident in 2009 and she became MP for the first time. Tabassum is in the fray again as an opposition alliance candidate while the BJP has denied the ticket to Mriganka Singh and fielded two-time MLA Pradeep Choudhary instead. The Congress has fielded former MP Harendra Malik in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Kairana Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kairana

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Tabassum Hasan, RLD

Winning margin in 2018 bypoll: 44,617

Runner up name, party: Mriganka Singh, BJP

Number of voters in 2018 bypoll: 938,472

Percentage of votes polled in 2018 bypoll: 58.20%

Number of women voters in 2018 bypoll: NA

Number of polling booths in 2018 bypoll: NA

