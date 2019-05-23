Varanasi Election Result 2019: PM Modi’ Varanasi is the star constituency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, which he won in the 2014 general election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been winning the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat since 1991, except in 2004 when the Congress was successful. In 2009, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi won with a narrow margin of 17,211 votes by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party leader and notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Needless to say, Narendra Modi has been comfortably leading ever since the counting started.

This year, more than 100 people have filed their nomination paper from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, including farmers and those from the little known political parties.

Muslims are the largest block of voters followed by Brahmins, Kurmis, an OBC community. Yadavs, Kayasthas, Vaish, Chaurasias, Bhumihars and Dalits are also significant voters in this constituency, known as an ancient spiritual centre.

There are five assembly segments under the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat — Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt and Sevapuri — which has the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, went to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Here are a few details about the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Varanasi

Polling date: May 19

2019 candidates: Narendra Modi (BJP), Ajay Rai (Congress), Shalini Yadav (SP)

Sitting MP, party: Narendra Modi, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 371,784

Runner up name, party: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,030,685

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.31%

Number of women voters in 2014: 781,262

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,647

