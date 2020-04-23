Astro queries rise amid Covid-19 lockdown: Overtime for astrologers and tarot readers

coronavirus-crisis

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 02:11 IST

Amid lockdown, while some professionals are working for extra hours from home to cope up with the loss that the economy is bearing, many are forced to sit idle for the nature of their jobs needs them to be physically present at their work place, which is not possible at this point. But, in both the situations, people are worried about their jobs, career, businesses and future in total considering their sources of income have hit a blow, and so have their relationships at home during quarantine. So, what could be a better way to seek answers than dialling up an astrologer or getting on a video call with a tarot card reader!

READ | Astrology meme account finds ‘cure’ for boredom during social distancing

Some tarot card readers have been reportedly addressing about 20 to 25 queries in a day, during this time. Madhuri Balodi, a Delhi-based tarot card reader has started addressing to queries on Instagram for free, and has replied to more than 200 people so far. She says, “I’m reading cards everyday from nine in the morning till two in the night. There are at least 25 to 30 new request from unknown people; the highest I have ever taken. And these are not just from India, but from people across the world including Australia, Dubai and California. Everyone is curious to know about their job security and career.”

READ | Coronavirus update: Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Cola Gali is the latest addition