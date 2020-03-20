Astrology meme account finds ‘cure’ for boredom during social distancing

art-and-culture

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:33 IST

People stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak have come up with novel ways to beat the boredom and keep their creative side alive.

In one such attempt, a popular astrology meme account has come up with best ‘cures’ for boredom for each zodiac sign as people are in self-isolation.

Sharing a humorous list of things for each of the 12 zodiac signs, the writer, Courtney Perkins, asked netizens to consult a doctor for health advice instead of a meme account, Daily Mail reported

Putting out her cure for boredom, she wrote, “It’d be cool if y’all were nice in the comments if I made a mistake but also def trust health professionals over an astrology meme account in terms of life advice (sic).”

Aries: As Aries are believed to be impulsive, passionate and bossy in nature, Courtney said they should do jumping jacks. She added, “Walk around your neighborhood at off-peak hours and keep a safe distance from anyone you may see.”

Taurus: She advised those belonging to Taurus to create a cozy ambience using pillows and enjoy the rom-coms of their youth. She also suggested them that they should learn Molly Baz recipes. Molly is a food editor at Bon Appetit.

Gemini: Suggestion for Geminis was that they should make an account on Letterboxd, an app to track films which you have watched, so that they can review all their favourite and least favourite flicks. Geminis were also advised to make lists and offer opinions as they love it.

Cancer: Those belonging to this zodiac sign were to cuddle their pets and teach them some tricks. Besides, they could learn an instrument and watch old movies.

Leo: Sing loudly and find new musicians of choice. Apart from this, the author says call your friends and tap into your creative side. “Clean out all of the things you haven’t worn in six months and vow to take them to the thrift store when it’s safe again,” she adds.

Virgo: Cooking is what the “doctor” ordered for Virgos. They were advised to use SuperCook, an app that helps you find receipes with ingredients that you have at home.

Libra: Online shopping, the phenomenon that excites most millenials was what Libras are supposed to do. Libras can also look for new favorite graphic designers and artists on social media.

Scorpio: For Scorpios, the best way to get rid of boredom was one practiced by many, watch a series on a streaming site. According to Courtey, a Scorpio should watch all episodes of Killing Eve, a thriller series, on Hulu.

Sagittarius: Puzzles, board games and crosswords. Those belonging to this zodiac sign could also read a book or two to chill.

Capricorn: These guys are meant to take a break from work to enjoy life. They could also go ahead and design a website.

Aquarius: Learn the meaning of tarot cards, learn accent by watching tutorials and have fun on social media is what the writer advises.

Pisces: It was pretty simple for Pisceans, nap more than usual and water the plants. Watching yoga videos on silent and practicing them on the bed was another way out.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter