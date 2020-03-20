Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 20, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and personality traits. Horoscopes help by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for you. Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A long journey may be undertaken. This is a good day to negotiate a property deal. You will manage to take corrective measures on the academic front to remain in the lead. Those in business are likely to achieve much today. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts. Financial upswing is expected soon. Someone’s achievement on the family front will make you proud.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Vacation time is here and you can expect to enjoy it to the hilt! Shifting into a new house is indicated for some. Academic front looks challenging and may need your full focus. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your career a boost. Money invested is likely to give good returns. You are likely to take steps to improve your diet just to remain fit and energetic. You are likely to enjoy a family gathering today.

Love Focus: Your secret love will no more be a secret.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family function is likely to keep you busy. Plans for an overseas journey are likely to be in the final stages. You may have to go deep into your pocket for a real estate deal. This is an excellent time for students preparing for a crucial competition. A positive beginning to a new project or venture can be expected. Those on a buying spree can expect to get some good bargains. You will enjoy good health once you set your mind to achieving it.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics. You are likely to feel good about the way things are going in your life. You will manage to raise the capital for funding a project. Your efforts to come back in shape seem most encouraging. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. A child is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements. Adventure buffs are likely to get a chance to chase excitement very soon.

Love Focus: Looking up someone is on the cards and will make the day interesting.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Someone in the family is likely to lend you a helping hand in matters professional. Travelling with a group of friends is indicated for some and will be loads of fun. Changes are foreseen on the academic front. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. Positive thoughts are likely to fill you with good vibes and keep you mentally and physically fit. It is best not take a colleague into confidence over a confidential matter.

Love Focus: Small gestures will matter immensely on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour : Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A child or a family youngster is likely to do you proud. Visit to some friends or relatives is long overdue, so make plans to look them up. Your fondest wishes are likely to come true today on the academic front. You will manage to achieve something that you had previously given up on. Appreciation at work is in store for some. There is a fifty-fifty chance of earning some extra money today. An initiative on the health front is likely to prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Those meeting lover on the sly need to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An out station trip proves immensely rejuvenating. Your academic performance is likely to improve with a more focussed approach. Chatting up old friends and colleagues will prove to be enjoyable. A healthy bank balance is likely to give you added confidence. Your active lifestyle will ensure that you remain physically fit. A promising day for professionals is foretold. You may feel burdened with work on the home front, so don’t hesitate in delegating it to others.

Love Focus: An impromptu plan with the lover is likely to sparkle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Take a break for a vacation. An opportunity to study abroad is likely for some. You are likely to remain in a confused state over an issue today. Be open to the advice of those more experienced. Wealth comes your way from unexpected sources. Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. Young entrepreneurs may start earning good profits soon. Spouse may need her space, so respect that.

Love Focus: Love life will remain evergreen through your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): There is a good chance of earning big bucks for those in the creative field. Time to adopt healthy food alternatives. An overseas deal promises to bring much work. You may have to take things in your hands regarding a family issue. An exciting journey may materialise soon. Work is likely to pile up on the academic front. Social networking will prove to be a big help.

Love Focus: Weigh your words or you may offend the partner with something you didn’t intend to say.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is a good day to enjoy a long drive with family and friends. On the academic front, you are set to enjoy the fruits of your labour. An excellent day is foreseen, when a piece of good news may delight you. Prospects of those coming into the promotion zone are likely to brighten. Monetary condition of those in business is likely to improve. You may need to design your fitness plan according to your lifestyle. A family gathering is in the offing and promises much excitement.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to fructify in style.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Speculation may not bring in the kind of returns you have been expecting. You can expect a spot of appreciation for a task well done on the academic front. Meeting a childhood friend is possible. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Maintaining professional confidentiality will be important today. Marriage of someone close in the family is likely to get fixed. An overseas vacation is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature and pleasant disposition is likely to attract a mate soon.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A competitive situation on the academic front may soon find you in your element. Overall, you enjoy an excellent day today. Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You will be at your peak performance at work. Check your mood swings as they can upset others in the family. A short break will be most welcome for a change in routine.

Love Focus: Love life will be immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

